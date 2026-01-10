AJ Styles Set To Appear On TNA’s AMC Premiere Of iMPACT

TNA Wrestling has announced that top WWE star AJ Styles will appear on the company’s premier episode of iMPACT on AMC, scheduled for Thursday, January 15th, in Dallas, Texas. Details about his appearance, including whether he will wrestle, have not yet been revealed, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This news confirms that WWE will maintain its working relationship with TNA following TNA’s move to AMC. WWE would not send a star like Styles to participate in a major TNA event unless a partnership was in place. Styles has been openly discussing his retirement plans, indicating that he intends to retire in 2026 so he can leave the wrestling world on his own terms.

Styles played a crucial role in building TNA and is regarded as one of the promotion’s legends. His last appearance for TNA was at Slammiversary 2025, where he helped elevate Leon Slater. This marked his first appearance for TNA in 11 years.