Update On Potential WWE Main Roster Moves For Blake Monroe And Jacy Jayne

According to a report earlier this week, WWE discussed Blake Monroe potentially moving to the main roster, as well as the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne potentially moving up to either RAW or SmackDown.

Fightful Select reports that while both Monroe and Jayne have been considered for main roster call-ups, they are not expected to be called up “imminently.”

The report also notes that it is unclear when such a call-up could take place or whether there has been a definitive decision to move them up, as the discussions have been mentioned only in general terms.

Additionally, the report states that the decision to cancel the Monroe vs. Thea Hail match on NXT had been planned for “a couple of weeks” and was not a last-minute decision. Hail was originally set to defend the Women’s North American Championship against Monroe at New Year’s Evil. However, Monroe attacked Hail before the match began, resulting in Hail being “injured” and Ava banning Monroe from the building.

Hail then defended the title in an open challenge, which Izzi Dame answered and ultimately won.