Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 11/28/2025

WWE held its television tapings last night for next week’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of SmackDown at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “Main Event” Jey Uso def. “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals Match with a spear and an Uso Splash.

– There was a segment, where The Miz and R-Truth both wanted to take Sheamus’ spot in The Last Time Is Now Tournament. The Miz put a fast one over R-Truth and got the spot.

– WWE Women’s United States Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green had a celebration segment. She called herself the greatest female champion in all of North America. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill then made her way out to confront Green.

– The babyface Women’s WarGames team had a backstage segment.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Miz in The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals Match.

– The heel Women’s WarGames team had a backstage segment.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. The Kabuki Warriors’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Match.

– MFT def. Motor City Machine Guns, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fénix in a Survivor Series Elimination Match. The elimination order was Mateo, Nakamura, Tanga Loa, Shelley, Sabin, Fenix, Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, and Zayn. After the match, The Wyatt Sicks appeared and took out Solo.