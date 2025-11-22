Updated Lineup For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company announced the updated lineup for this month’s Survivor Series premium live event (PLE).

WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena will defend his title against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, the AAA Mega Champion from The Judgment Day.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

In the Men’s WarGames Match, World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and “The OTC” Roman Reigns will face off against “The Maverick” Logan Paul, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, and The Vision, which includes “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.

In the Women’s WarGames Match, Alexa Bliss, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, and AJ Lee will take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, and “The Man” Becky Lynch.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.