Latest Update On Santos Escobar’s Status With WWE

As reported by PWMania.com, Santos Escobar re-signed with WWE after a brief departure from the promotion.

At the time of his signing, it was noted that the company took his concerns about having a creative plan seriously. However, there have been no updates regarding his status since his re-signing in early October.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp responded to a fan’s question about Escobar, stating that there has been no additional news about him since he re-signed.

Sapp also mentioned that Escobar was present backstage at the October 27th episode of RAW and that he is earning a “very good” salary with his new deal. While there may still be significant plans for him, they are not immediate.

Recently, Escobar attracted attention on social media by posting, “Waiting, Patiently” on his Twitter (X) account.

There is currently no information on when he is expected to return to WWE, but updates will be provided as they become available.