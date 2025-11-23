Rhino Discusses Special Meaning Behind His ECW One Night Stand Match With Sabu

TNA Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Rhino appeared in a new WWE retrospective video, discussing various topics, including his match against ECW legend Sabu at the 2005 ECW One Night Stand event.

Rhino said, “A lot of people don’t know this was my last match with WWE until I came back to NXT. I was able to wrestle with Sabu, and Sabu was my mentor in ECW. And I had never met him until ECW, but we were both Michigan guys and we just never crossed paths. He really helped pave the way, and he paid for everything. And I worked at the gym in ECW, so, ‘Sabu, I can–‘ He [said] ‘No, I paid for it, I’m making more than you, and blah-blah-blah.’ But I eventually repaid him later on. But Paul said, you’ll have a great match, I’ll put you with someone. And when I found out I was wrestling Sabu, I’m like, this is gonna be fun. But the vibe in the locker room, it was fun because you get to do a show in a place you’ve already done a show.”

On their match being special:

“The reason why this match is more special than what you can see in the whole ECW thing is, my brother Jim came out with my cousin. My brother loved ECW, loved all the WWE stuff, but he got cancer and passed away in 2017. But just to have him in the audience and he’s like, ‘I want to be there for that one.’ And it was really cool knowing he was out there. He loved the whole show, and he’d always go to the WWE shows too. He’d bring my mom and my other brothers would go when they were in Detroit. But he made that drive out there. He was like me, loved to drive, and he drove out with my cousin and stuff. And you now you’re a part of history on that show. So it was just a very good show.”

