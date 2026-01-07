Bron Breakker Cleared Following WWE RAW, CM Punk’s Status Unclear

According to PWMania.com, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk successfully defended his title against Bron Breakker in the main event of last Monday night’s one-year anniversary of RAW on Netflix.

During the match, there was a miscommunication when Breakker attempted a Frankensteiner off the top rope, which resulted in him landing awkwardly.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that Breakker was fortunately cleared by WWE medical staff after the match and the RAW event. Alvarez noted, “Bron was checked out by medical after the show and was cleared.”

Regarding Punk’s condition, Alvarez mentioned on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that, while Breakker had been checked and cleared, he had not heard anything about Punk’s status.

He expressed hope that Punk is also fine, as Punk appeared to have a rough landing following an attempted dive from the ring onto Breakker outside.

Bron Breakker with a rough landing off a Frankensteiner attempt 😬pic.twitter.com/x2YrmftKXU — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 6, 2026