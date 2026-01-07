Report: CM Punk Not Under Concussion Protocol After RAW Anniversary

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker on last Monday’s special one-year anniversary episode of RAW on Netflix.

There were rumors suggesting that Punk may have suffered a concussion and was placed under concussion protocols.

However, according to PWInsider.com, these rumors are not accurate, and any claims that Punk is under concussion protocols are “entirely incorrect.”

The report also notes that Punk participated in media appearances on camera throughout the day, starting early in the morning in New York, which is not something WWE would typically allow if there were concerns about his health.

Punk is currently doing media rounds to promote his new film, Night Patrol, which is set to release in theaters and on Shudder on January 16th.