Eric Bischoff Believes Brock Lesnar Is Now In The “Undertaker Category”

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Action Network about various topics, including the WWE Hall of Famers he compares to Brock Lesnar.

Bischoff said, “Brock Lesnar is now in that Undertaker category. He’s an attraction. And I think attractions have always worked. Hulk Hogan was an attraction for a long time. Undertaker, clearly an attraction. I think Brock’s role as an attraction is a solid one. I think it’s a valuable one. I think that we’ll see Brock throughout the year, a couple of times a year, similar to what we would expect to see from The Undertaker for the next couple of years.”