Game Changer Wrestling GCW Dream On Results – November 22, 2025

On Saturday, November 22nd, Game Changer Wrestling returned to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, for its big event, “Dream On.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event saw EFFY put his GCW World Championship on the line in a three-way match against Atticus Cogar & Charles Mason. Originally, it was Mason vs. Cogar, where the winner got the shot, but EFFY interrupted their match and turned it into a three-way match.

We also saw Maki Itoh in action, Killer Kross team up with Jimmy Lloyd to face off with the Major Players, Beastman meet Sam Stackhouse in a battle of the big men, BearDozer team up to face off with Rhino & Tommy Dreamer, Joey Janela meet KJ Orso in singles action, Marcus Mathers team up with Bustah & The Brain to face off with Jack Cartwheel, Ryan Clancy, & Ryan O’Neill, and so much more. Check out the full results down below.

  1. Ray Jaz def. Lucky 13
  2. Marcus Mathers & Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) def. Jack Cartwheel, Ryan Clancy, & Ryan O’Neill
  3. Joey Janela def. KJ Orso
  4. BearDozer (Bear Bronson & Matt Tremont) def. Rhino & Tommy Dreamer
  5. Mascarita Dorada def. Gringo Loco
  6. Beastman vs. Sam Stackhouse ends in a no-contest
  7. Killer Kross & Jimmy Lloyd def. Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona)
  8. Maki Itoh def. Jeffrey John
  9. GCW World Championship #1 Contenders match: Atticus Cogar vs. Charles Mason ends in a no-contest
  10. GCW World Championship: Atticus Cogar def. EFFY (c) & Charles Mason to win the GCW World Championship

