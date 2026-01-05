WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results From Bridgeport, Connecticut 1/4/2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Holiday Tour live event at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com (via Gerweck.net):

– Carmelo Hayes (c) def. The Miz to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. Sami Zayn in a Singles Match.

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan and WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) def. MFT (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Genius of The Sky” IYO SKY def. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in a Singles Match.

– Jade Cargill (c) def. Bayley to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed) def. The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.