Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 1/6/2026

WWE taped an episode of the upcoming season of LFG last night at NXT New Year’s Evil, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, before the show. Full spoilers are provided below, courtesy of PWInsider.com

– Elijah Holyfield def. Nathaniel Cranton.

– Chantel Monroe def. Zena Sterling.

In December, it was reported that Kevin Owens and Natalya might serve as mentors for the upcoming season, although this has not yet been confirmed. There is also no information regarding the air date for the new season, other than that it is expected to premiere sometime this year. Both seasons of WWE LFG have been broadcast on A&E.