Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 1/10/2026

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Brooklyn, New York, to air on this week’s episode:

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans defeated American Made’s Julius Creed in a Singles Match.

– Los Americanos (Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano) defeated The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Tag Team Match.

WWE Main Event is available to U.S. audiences every Saturday on Peacock. The show also airs internationally, with new episodes available for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.