The Undertaker Calls His Survivor Series ’96 Look “Budget Batman”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed various topics, including his infamous Bat Wings entrance at Survivor Series 1996, on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast.

Undertaker said, “Oh good Lord, I wish I could forget that.”

On whose idea it was:

“I did [ask for them], that was my idea. This was my early attempt at being more demonic, I guess? The character, kind of taking it to that demonic state. So I figured, ‘What would be more demonic than me being in like, all shiny leather with some really big bat wings? And hey, I’m not just going to do this anywhere. I’m going to do it at Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden.’ I mean, if you’re going to go, you go big, right? Again, not one of my better ideas.”

On thinking it was a good idea:

“It just looks so much cooler — and this kind of thought process would repeat itself later in my career with a pair of snake-skin pants. But in my mind’s eye, it looked good. I mean, it was going to be really cool looking. I mean, you’re coming in from the top of Madison Square Garden like a giant, demonic, bat dragon thing, yeah? I just kind of hung there trying to be intimidating with my black leather ensemble. It was budget Batman.”

On pitching it to Vince McMahon:

“I just had to pitch it to him. So I mean, by this time, I’m five, six years into my run here. And I’d done pretty well with the things that we had changed. And you know, I constantly was always trying to evolve the character and keep it fresh. So I came in, I was like, ‘I want to take this character in a darker place.’ He made me explain it and give my reasoning for — and I’m not just talking about the bat wings. I’m just talking about that the whole different look. Because it was a — it was different. And then he trusted me, because I didn’t win a lot of arguments with Vince. If we — there just weren’t a lot that I came out on the upper hand with. But yeah, I think I was very passionate when I delivered my idea to him and explained what the look was going to be, and what the character — why I’m doing this. And [Vince said], ‘God damn, that’ll be great. I love it!’ And that’s all I needed. And then I remember — I always had rather been yelled at when I come back to the gorilla position. I’d rather be yelled at than not to be made eye contact with. And like, I had to stand there for a second for it to get him to look up. I think when he looked up, I got an ‘Oh, what were you thinking?’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

