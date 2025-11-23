Zoey Stark Provides Update On Her Recovery From Injury

WWE star Zoey Stark, as previously reported by PWMania.com, suffered a serious injury in May, including tears to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

She underwent surgery to repair these injuries and has been in recovery since then.

Recently, Stark provided an update on her recovery through a video she shared on her Twitter (X) account. In the video, she is seen running back and forth and she captioned it, “6 months in and finally able to fully run and pivot pain free. It took some time to get there but we got there. Thank you @optimizeptp one step closer to getting back into the ring! 🙌🙏”

There is currently no information on when Stark will make her return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.