WWE Hall Of Famer Believes John Cena Should Pass The Torch To GUNTHER

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how he believes John Cena, a 17-time World Champion and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, should have his last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

Ray said, “I have no problem with John starting off the show in D.C., having the match, maybe passing the torch to GUNTHER, and then being seen throughout the night with some of the other talent. I believe John’s mission on his last night is to be able to come in contact with and share the spotlight with as many talents as he possibly can, just to give them the rub, just to share the spotlight with. Obviously, whoever wins the tournament is getting the majority portion of that spotlight, and well deserved.”

On Joe Hendry possibly appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event:

“I’m going to go back to one name that we’ve been talking about for about a month, Joe Hendry. This will be Joe Hendry’s last chance to ever be seen in a shot with John Cena. Nowhere near what we had suggested. And after watching NXT on Tuesday night, the opening match, in which Ethan Page and Chelsea Green looked phenomenal in their match against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail. Joe and Thea didn’t look that great.”

On WWE’s plan for Joe Hendry:

“I’m just wondering what the plan is for Joe, but like I said, Joe put it out there. He put it out there in the universe, him and Cena, Saturday Night’s Main Event is the last time that has a shot of happening in any way, shape or form.”

