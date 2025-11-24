Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Becky Lynch, known as “The Man,” will address her loss to Maxxine Dupri in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match from last week’s RAW.

Additionally, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, the AAA Mega Champion and a member of The Judgment Day, will speak ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against the reigning champion, 17-time World Champion John Cena, at Saturday’s Premium Live Event (PLE).

Previously announced matches for the show include “The Ring General” GUNTHER facing Carmelo Hayes in a quarterfinal match of The Last Time Is Now Tournament. “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will kick off the show, and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will also make an appearance.

Furthermore, MFT’s Solo Sikoa will compete against Penta in another quarterfinal match of The Last Time Is Now Tournament. There will also be a Men’s WarGames Advantage Match.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.