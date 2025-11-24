Photo: Former WWE NXT Star Spotted Training With AEW’s Swerve Strickland

A recently released WWE talent has resurfaced — this time training alongside one of AEW’s top stars. Edris Enofé, who confirmed his WWE departure after a four-year run in NXT, was spotted in a new training photo with Swerve Strickland.

Enofé’s final WWE match came in September on Evolve. This week, Strickland posted a photo showcasing an intense training session with several wrestlers, including Enofé. The image quickly gained attention, not only for the surprise appearance but for Strickland’s noticeably enhanced physique following his return at AEW Full Gear.

ROH standout Cheeseburger commented that Strickland looked “Jacked AF,” prompting Swerve to respond humorously that he “Ate a lot of 🍔.”

While Enofé is preparing for the next chapter of his career, his former tag team partner Malik Blade recently made his own comeback. Blade returned to action at an NXT Live event after missing over a year due to an ACL tear suffered in October 2024, although he fell short in his match against Cyril Coquerelle.

Strickland’s appearance at Full Gear marked his first on-screen moment following his recent hiatus, and AEW is expected to position him for a major program with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe to close out 2025. He is currently advertised for the December 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Enofé has yet to announce any official bookings since his WWE exit, but training alongside a top star like Strickland suggests he is gearing up for his next move in the wrestling world.