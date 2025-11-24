Jim Cornette And Ricochet Trade Harsh Words

A heated exchange erupted on social media after AEW star Will Ospreay voiced support for a viral video showing children staging wrestling matches in their living room and on an outdoor patio. Ospreay reacted to the clip on Twitter/X by writing, “I fully support this.”

Longtime wrestling personality Jim Cornette quickly fired back, criticizing Ospreay’s stance and referencing the AEW star’s recent surgery.

“He says from his hospital bed after major surgery, ‘Kids, keep trying this at home!’”

WWE’s Ricochet jumped into the conversation, defending Ospreay and blasting Cornette’s comment.

“Didn’t a bunch of the old school guys have knee, back, hip, neck and all other types of surgeries/injuries? Weren’t they working smart? You sound f*cking dumb as shit.”

Didn't a bunch of the old school guys have knee, back, hip, neck and all other types of surgeries/injuries? Weren't they working smart? You sound fucking dumb as shit. — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) November 22, 2025

Cornette then doubled down with a pointed response aimed at Ricochet and AEW’s wrestling style:

“Many did, simpleton. Came from taking bumps as pros & getting paid for them, not getting flung off roofs into parking lots for free as children–like you & your trampoline friends who claim to be pros but are stealing money from a rich kid [Tony Khan] to put on your own Jackass shows.”

The back-and-forth marks the latest chapter in Cornette’s ongoing criticism of AEW talent and the company’s style, as well as AEW performers firing back at the outspoken veteran.