Backstage News On Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile Being Kept Off WWE TV

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed the recent absence of The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) and Ivy Nile from WWE RAW and whether it is related to Chad Gable’s injury.

Sapp mentioned that he has repeatedly inquired with WWE about the situation concerning the Creed Brothers and Nile, but has yet to receive definitive answers. He speculated that they are being kept off RAW until Gable is ready to return to the ring.

When Gable is back, American Made, which includes Nile and the Creed Brothers, is expected to feud with Los Americanos, a group comprising El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser), Rayo Americano (Pete Dunne), and Bravo Americano (Tyler Bate).

Nile and the Creed Brothers participated in the latest episode of WWE Main Event, which was recorded last Monday night prior to RAW. Gable has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since June, which required surgery.

During Gable’s absence, Kaiser stepped in as El Grande Americano. Gable is set to resume training at the WWE Performance Center very soon; however, there is currently no information on when he will officially return to action.