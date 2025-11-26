Chelsea Green Reveals She Spent Three Years Fighting For WWE To Release Her Hat

Chelsea Green is celebrating what she considers one of the biggest accomplishments of her WWE career—and it has nothing to do with winning championships. The United States Women’s Champion revealed on the Unlikely podcast that her signature sparkly hats, now available on WWE Shop, were the result of a three-year battle behind the scenes.

Green admitted that Superstars typically have limited influence over their merchandise, but she refused to accept “no” for an answer. Instead, she took full ownership of the project and pushed for the item every single week until it finally received approval.

“It was pitched three years,” Green said. “Every Friday I pitched that hat every single Friday. I found out who to pitch to. Then I found out who the buyers were, then I found out where they were buying, then I found out why they couldn’t get the hats made. Then I found out how to make the hats more of a reasonable price for my fans, I have literally been along for the entire ride of these hats.”

Green went on to say that her level of involvement—from learning the corporate pipeline to figuring out production costs—makes the launch more satisfying than anything she has achieved in the ring.

“That might be the best accomplishment I have in WWE or in my wrestling career, because at the end of the day, I made that happen,” she said. “These [championships] I didn’t make happen necessarily. I worked my ass off, but at the end of the day, someone decides these things, right? That hat, I did everything to make sure that hat went on sale.”

The hats eventually launched at $34.99, and Green is thrilled not only with the final product, but with how it stands out in a sea of wrestling tees and traditional merch.

“I’m so proud of it, because I know that little girls and boys are going to go up, they’re going to look at that wall of merch, and they’re going to see that sparkly hat, and they’re going to choose that over a yeet shirt,” Green added.

For Chelsea Green, the hat isn’t just merchandise—it’s proof that persistence pays off.