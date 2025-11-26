Randy Orton Believes IShowSpeed Has What It Takes To Become A WWE Superstar

Randy Orton believes WWE may be looking at its next breakout crossover star — and it’s none other than YouTube sensation IShowSpeed. The 14-time world champion gave a strong endorsement of the wildly popular streamer, saying he sees real potential for Speed to transition into a full-time WWE career if he chooses to pursue it.

Orton’s comments followed the conclusion of the new YouTube Originals series Speed Goes Pro, in which IShowSpeed (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) trains with elite athletes to see if he can reach a professional level in various sports. According to Orton, WWE already recognizes something special in the young creator.

Orton issued high praise for Speed’s physical and mental readiness:

“He is ready, we’ve got something here. Mentally he’s there, physically he’s got everything it takes. If he wants to stick with this journey, through hard work and dedication he could one day be a full-time WWE superstar, if he wants it.”

Speed’s WWE interactions have quickly become fan favorites. He first appeared at WrestleMania XL disguised as a giant Prime bottle during the United States Championship match involving Logan Paul. His second appearance came at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he entered as the eighth competitor after filling in for Akira Tozawa. Speed even scored an elimination — with help from Bron Breakker — before Breakker flattened him with a viral spear.

His growing involvement with WWE coincides with the launch of Speed Goes Pro, which premiered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and features Speed training alongside major stars including Tom Brady, Suni Lee, and Kevin Durant.

With Orton’s ringing endorsement and WWE’s continued use of him in high-profile spots, the door appears wide open for IShowSpeed to make the jump from internet superstar to full-time sports entertainer.