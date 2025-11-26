Nikki Bella Says WWE Return Feels “Lonely” Without Brie Bella

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has opened up about the emotional complexity of her current WWE return, admitting that the experience feels incomplete without her twin sister and longtime tag partner, Brie Bella. Nikki spoke candidly on ESPN’s Get Up while promoting her upcoming Women’s World Championship match against Stephanie Vaquer at Survivor Series: WarGames in their hometown of San Diego.

Now working as a heel, Nikki is attempting to capture her first WWE championship in over a decade — but the absence of her sister has weighed heavily on her. While she described her current run as empowering, she also acknowledged that this chapter feels very different compared to the peak years of the Bella Twins.

“It’s actually been quite lonely,” Nikki admitted. “We both have had our different runs where we’ve been solo, but I think coming into this now as a mom and I feel like I have a very much different mindset. I wish she was there, I really do. I think, as a pro athlete, you know when you’re coming to the end of what you can give, whether that’s on the field or in the ring. And you start to think of moments that you want to make before it’s all over. And I’ve built not only this legacy with Brie, but this empire with her in and outside of the ring. And so, there’d be nothing more than I would love for her to join me. I think we all know the force the Bella Twins have together. It’s been quite a journey without her, but I hope I can finish it with her.”

When asked by host Mike Greenberg whether fans should expect Brie to appear at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Nikki didn’t rule anything out — and even teased the possibility.

“I’m not sure, but I always have her on speed dial. So, you never know.”

Brie has previously stated that she “definitely” has one more WWE run left in her but believes Bryan Danielson’s ongoing presence in AEW has made WWE hesitant to bring her back. Nikki’s comments suggest she hopes that roadblock won’t be permanent, especially as she enters what could be the final stretch of her in-ring career.

Survivor Series: WarGames broadcasts this Saturday from Petco Park, where Nikki Bella will challenge Stephanie Vaquer in front of a hometown crowd — with the WWE Universe now wondering whether Brie might join her for one more moment.