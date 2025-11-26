Rhea Ripley Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames

Rhea Ripley has confirmed she will be competing in a protective face mask during this Saturday’s Women’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The former Women’s World Champion revealed that her nose is still not fully healed following a recent injury suffered on WWE’s tour of Japan, forcing her to take extra precautions for the high-impact bout.

Ripley is set to join AJ Lee, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair against the opposing team led by Nia Jax. Speaking on the Raw Recap show, Ripley detailed the severity of her injury and why the mask will be necessary inside the double cage.

“I will have to wear it during this WarGames match, and I will probably have it on the entire time unless someone takes it off forcefully. My nose is somewhat healed, but it’s still not fully healed, so I will be wearing it. But I will also be doing it up, just like I did last year, so I can’t wait to show everyone exactly what my mask looks like.”

This marks the second consecutive Survivor Series in which Ripley must wear protective gear. Last year, she competed with a custom mask after suffering an orbital bone injury. Her 2025 mask is once again created by Jason Baker—the artist behind The Fiend’s mask and several of WWE’s most memorable horror-inspired designs.

Ripley acknowledged the strength of the opposing WarGames team, which includes Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Lash Legend. She stated the lineup is stacked with talent and described them as “forces to be reckoned with.”

The Women’s WarGames match is one of four featured bouts set for Survivor Series in San Diego, California. For Lash Legend, this marks her WarGames debut and just her second Premium Live Event appearance on the main roster, following her showing at Crown Jewel 2024.