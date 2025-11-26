Jim Ross Responds To Bret Hart’s Claim About Vince McMahon And Shawn Michaels

Jim Ross has weighed in on Bret Hart’s latest controversial remarks—specifically Hart’s claim that Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels were lovers during the time of the Montreal Screwjob. The WWE Hall of Famer addressed the comments on Grilling JR, making it clear he does not take the allegation seriously.

Hart’s claim, which went viral immediately after being published, suggested he was “caught between two lovers” in 1997 and alleged an intimate relationship between McMahon and Michaels. Ross, who worked closely with all parties during that period, dismissed the remarks outright.

“That’s great. That’s hilarious,” Ross said, laughing off the allegation. “Bret knows how to push the buttons, man. That’s all he’s doing. It’s all he’s doing. And it’s working because we’re talking about it among others.”

When discussing whether Hart meant the claim literally, Ross doubled down on his stance, saying Bret was simply stirring up interest.

“That’s bullshit. Shawn in that era, at that point in that time, he was in a different mindset. He was a different guy. I don’t think he…..believes what he just said. I think he just stirred [crap up].”

Asked directly whether Hart was intentionally creating drama, Ross responded, “Yeah, and like I said earlier, Bret knows what buttons to push.”

Ross was also asked how Vince McMahon—whom Ross last spoke to roughly a year ago—might react to the allegation. Ross predicted two very different responses: a public dismissal and private frustration.

“Well, in front of people, they’ll try to blow it off like it means nothing, because it’s just a bitter guy trying to stir the sh**. And that’s what I would think,” Ross said. “But privately, it’ll piss him off a little bit, and he’ll internalize he’ll be angry, but he won’t, I don’t think he’ll publicly, publicly show it, or say anything about it.”

Ross was finally asked whether he believes Bret Hart is bitter. Ross rejected that framing.

“No, he made a fortune, and he’s healthy again. Last time I saw him, he was healthy as a horse, and he was feeling good,” Ross explained. “And I can tell you from my own personal experiences…it’s all about your health. Man, all about your health. I know it’s not exciting to do a podcast about, but you know, there are times in the last 60 days I didn’t know if I was going to make it. So it’s serious.”

Hart’s comments continue to spark discussion online, but Ross made it clear: in his view, this is Bret stirring the pot—not revealing a long-lost truth.