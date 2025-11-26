Ridge Holland Reveals Two Collapsed Discs Led To Immediate Neck Surgery

Former WWE star Ridge Holland has provided a major update on his health, revealing the true extent of the neck issues that forced him into emergency surgery. In a new message shared on Twitter, Holland disclosed that further medical examinations uncovered two collapsed discs in his neck, causing significant nerve impingement and requiring immediate surgical intervention.

Holland confirmed that he underwent a multi-level disc replacement procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, New York. Wearing a neck brace in the accompanying video, he detailed exactly what doctors found and what the operation involved.

“After further testing, I had two collapsed discs in my neck, resulting in nerve impingement. Yesterday I underwent disc replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan with Dr Sheeraz Qureshi. The surgery was deemed to be very successful.”

The discovery explains why Holland’s condition escalated so rapidly. What was thought to be a more routine neck issue turned out to be far more severe, prompting surgeons to perform a C5–C7 disc replacement to prevent long-term damage.

Holland also referenced the procedure in a recent Instagram post, confirming the vertebrae involved and thanking the medical staff for their care during the ordeal.

The former WWE star has been out of action for months while recovering from a serious Lisfranc foot injury, an issue that played a major role in his controversial WWE release in November. Holland has since stated that WWE is covering the full cost of his neck surgery and rehabilitation.

PWMania.com wishes Ridge Holland a smooth and full recovery as he begins the next phase of his healing process.