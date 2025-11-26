Backstage News On Who Portrayed “Mini John Cena” On Monday’s WWE RAW

This past Monday night, WWE presented the Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of RAW, during which AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio delivered a promo targeting reigning Intercontinental Champion and 17-time World Champion John Cena.

Mysterio informed the fans that Cena would not be appearing on the show, as he only has two dates left on his schedule. This statement prompted Cena’s entrance music to play.

To the audience’s surprise, instead of the real Cena, a miniature version of him made his way to the ring, accompanied by a short cameraman styled after Stu, imitating Cena’s entrance mannerisms and catchphrases.

The segment escalated as Mysterio attacked Mini Cena, delivering a kick, a 619, and a frog splash. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio then arrived to stop the assault before heading into his scheduled match against JD McDonagh.

The performer portraying Mini John Cena is Derec Pemberton, who goes by Syko.

The report also noted that Pemberton works for the Micro Wrestling Federation and operates weekly events and tours nationwide from its base in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Additionally, he has appeared on Discovery’s show Big Little Brawlers.