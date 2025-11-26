Penta Issues Statement After Injury On WWE RAW

Penta has broken his silence following the abrupt and controversial stoppage of his quarterfinal bout in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament on the November 24 edition of Monday Night Raw. The match was waved off by the referee after Penta appeared to suffer a legitimate injury on a hurricanrana to the outside, leading to Solo Sikoa advancing by referee decision.

In a message posted to X, Penta thanked fans for their support and addressed the severity of the moment. “Thank you to everyone who has checked in on me. This injury tested my body and spirit, but it also awakened the strength that has always guided me. I am a Mexican warrior, forged in struggle, honor, and heart. And though the fall was hard, I rose with a fire stronger than ever.”

Despite the frustration of seeing his tournament run cut short, Penta made it clear he held no ill will toward Solo Sikoa, even praising him for how he handled the situation. “To my rival, my deepest respect,” Penta wrote. “Thank you for your professionalism and for a clean, dignified battle. I recognize your dedication and honor.”

The injury comes at an unfortunate time, as Penta was expected to reunite with his brother, Rey Fenix, for a major tag match at an upcoming AAA show in Mexico. While WWE has not confirmed the exact injury, early indications suggest an issue with his shoulder or clavicle.

Penta closed his message with a promise to the fans who have stood with him. “I will be back very soon, stronger, more prepared, and determined to finish what I left pending. Thank you for standing with me… because this war still has chapters to be written.”