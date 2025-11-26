John Cena Set For Rare Appearance At FAN EXPO New Orleans In January

The following press release was issued:

Fans ‘Can See’ Actor, Wrestling Champion John Cena at FAN EXPO New Orleans

Best-Selling Author, WWE star, ‘Suicide Squad, ‘F9’ Actor Bolsters Celebrity Punch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 9-11

NEW ORLEANS, November 25, 2025 – Fans of John Cena like to chant his famous “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase. But they certainly will be able to see the 16-time WWE champion, actor and best-selling author when he attends FAN EXPO New Orleans, set for Friday through Sunday, January 9-11, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. He joins an already stacked celebrity lineup that features four Lord of the Rings standouts and many others in the pop culture extravaganza.

Cena is one of the most iconic wrestlers in the pro organization’s history. Last year he made big news in wrestling circles with a “heel turn,” marking his first time as a “bad guy” in the narrative before announcing his retirement from the ring, effective next month. His growing Hollywood career has included roles in blockbuster hits like F9 and The Suicide Squad and the lead in the latter’s spinoff series Peacemaker.

Cena’s addition bolsters a powerful FAN EXPO New Orleans lineup that includes:

The Lord of the Rings headliners Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood

Helen Hunt (Twister, Mad About You)

James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)

Jennifer Beals (Flashdance)

My Name is Earl co-starring tandem of Jaime Pressley and Ethan Suplee

Dean Norris (Breaking Bad)

Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³)

Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)

Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

Shannon Chan-Chent (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Brad Swaile (Death Note, Mobile Suit Gundam)

Alessandro Juliani (Death Note, Battlestar Galactica)

Brian Drummond (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Hazbin Hotel voice acting foursome of Krystina Alabado, Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper and Joel Perez

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

More FAN EXPO New Orleans guest announcements will follow from the worlds of film, television, streaming, art, literature, gaming, cosplay, anime, animation and more in the coming weeks.

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com. Advance pricing is available until December 26.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.