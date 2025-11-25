Triple H Reveals The Only Time He Ever Injured Someone With The Sledgehammer

Paul “Triple H” Levesque pulled back the curtain on one of his most iconic trademarks during an interview with Complex, revealing the origins of his long-running association with the sledgehammer and the surprising story behind the only time the weapon ever legitimately injured another wrestler.

Triple H explained that there was nothing particularly planned about adopting the hammer as his signature weapon—it simply happened during a storyline moment and stuck.

“To be honest, I just used whatever hammer was available,” he said. “I used it one time ’cause they needed—like, I ended up smashing a coffin with it that Rock was in, and it just became synonymous with me after that. Over the years I used various ones. Every now and then they’d have a prop one or something.”

Levesque then revealed the unexpected and ironic moment when a gimmick sledgehammer—created specifically to be safe—caused an accidental injury to The Undertaker.

“Ironically, the only time I ever injured anybody with the hammer was with Undertaker,” Triple H continued. “We were going to—I believe it was WrestleMania [17]. He was going to put me up for the Last Ride, and I was going to grab the hammer on the way up. But we were so afraid—could I get all the way up there and still use it? So we used a gimmick sledgehammer that had like a foam head, ’cause it was much lighter.”

The intended safety measure ended up backfiring.

“And when I went up top and hit him in the head with it, I held on to the foam part to protect him. And the handle went all the way through the foam part and cut him. I hit him—I had no idea. He went down. When I came up, he was bleeding. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, what happened?’ He was just covered.”

Triple H and The Undertaker famously battled in one of the most physical matches on the WrestleMania 17 card, and the story adds yet another layer to their long history together.