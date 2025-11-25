Full Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE NXT (11/25/2025)

WWE taped the second night of its NXT Gold Rush special immediately following last week’s live broadcast from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and the episode—airing tonight—features several championship shake-ups and a major announcement set for the show. Full spoilers are below.

The taping delivered two title changes, fallout from last week’s angles, and confirmation of an upcoming John Cena appearance tied to NXT Deadline.

Below are the complete spoiler results from the taping:

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Lei Ying Lee defeated Kelani Jordan (c) and Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat match to capture the title. Lee scored the fall on Jordan to become the new champion.

WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Fallon Henley defeated Zaria to win the championship.

EVOLVE Championship

Jackson Drake defeated Sean Legacy to retain the title.

(This match was taped prior to the main broadcast.)

EVOLVE Women’s Championship

Kendal Grey defeated Laney Reid to retain.

Singles Match

Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams. This match was set up after Borne’s steel chair attack on Williams during the previous episode.

In addition to the in-ring action, John Cena will appear on tonight’s broadcast to reveal the full fields for both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on December 6. The winners will receive NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship opportunities at New Year’s Evil.