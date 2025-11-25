WWE NXT: Gold Rush Week 2 Preview For Tonight (11/25/2025): New York City, NY.

Week two of WWE NXT Gold Rush has arrived!

WWE returns tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network with a taped episode of their weekly two-hour NXT television program, a taped “Gold Rush: Week 2” show from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Advertised for the November 25, 2025 show this evening:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs Lei Ying Lee

* Evolve Championship Match: Jackson Drake (c) vs. Sean Legacy

* Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Finals: Fallon Henley vs. Zaria

* Evolve Women’s Championship Match: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lainey Reid

* Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne

* John Cena will announce the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor participants

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.