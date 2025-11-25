Ridge Holland Undergoes Major Neck Surgery

Ridge Holland has provided a major update on his health after revealing he successfully underwent neck surgery this week. Holland shared a video on Instagram confirming that doctors performed an artificial disc replacement from C5 to C7.

“Surgery went well. C5 to C7 artificial disc replacement. Thank you to the amazing care at @hspecialsurgery Manhattan. And thank you for all the messages of support. I’ll get back to you all over the next few days. #therebuild,” Holland wrote.

The procedure marks an important step in his recovery following his controversial exit from WWE. Holland previously stated that he was released while injured and struggling to keep up with mortgage payments. He had also been dealing with a severe Lisfranc foot injury suffered during a match in TNA against Moose, which required six to seven months of recovery time. Despite the circumstances surrounding his departure, reports indicated that WWE would still cover his surgery and rehabilitation expenses.

For now, Holland is focused solely on healing. He recently noted that he is “not chasing a contract” but rather “chasing peace,” leaving his eventual in-ring return uncertain. PWMania.com sends Ridge Holland our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.