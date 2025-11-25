WWE Teases Major WrestleMania 42 Reveal With New Cryptic Lipstick Video

WWE rolled out a new cryptic video across its social media platforms today, hinting at what appears to be the launch of a major WrestleMania 42 commercial centered around the women’s roster. The short teaser shows an unidentified woman applying lipstick, with her face kept completely hidden. The clip ends with the text “4 days”, signaling that the reveal is expected this Friday on SmackDown.

The timing is notable, as this week’s SmackDown has already been taped. If the commercial is set to debut on the broadcast, WWE is clearly positioning this as a major promotional piece heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

WWE has already released several casino-themed WrestleMania commercials featuring top male stars such as Triple H, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes — all centered around the event’s “high-stakes, all bets in” theme.

NYC Shoot Footage Sparks Speculation

Last week, behind-the-scenes footage surfaced online showing top female WWE stars shooting what appeared to be a commercial while the roster was in New York City. The names spotted on set line up closely with current marquee storylines and championship programs.

Those involved in the NYC shoot reportedly included:

• Rhea Ripley

• Charlotte Flair

• IYO SKY

• Jade Cargill

• Tiffany Stratton

• AJ Lee

The new teaser released today is widely believed to be part of that same campaign.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out WWE’s mysterious teaser video below.