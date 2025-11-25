Former WWE Tag Champions Set Retirement Match For July 2026

Former WWF Tag Team Champions The Headbangers — Mosh and Thrasher — have officially announced their retirement from in-ring competition, bringing an end to a tag team career that has spanned more than three decades. In a video shared across social media, the duo revealed that their farewell match will take place next summer.

Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) opened the announcement by pointing to the longevity of their partnership. “June of 2026 will be 33 years that we’ve been together,” he said. “And with heavy hearts, we’re announcing that on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026… ISPW Legends of Wrestling Night… Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood, New Jersey, will be our last match.”

Mosh (Chaz Warrington) added a humorous caveat, suggesting that retirement might not be absolute. “Unless, of course, WWE calls,” he joked. Thrasher followed with his own exception: “Or more importantly Japan, since I’ve still never been there.”

Despite the playful asides, the team emphasized that the ISPW date is intended to be their final official in-ring appearance. They encouraged fans and promoters not to wait. “If you want to see us, be there at the Wildwoods Convention Center on July 23rd, 2026. Or tell your local promoters to book us now,” Thrasher said. Mosh then compared their final run to another major farewell happening in wrestling: “Because this is like John Cena’s last run.” Thrasher added, “Time is ticking.”

The Headbangers became cult favorites in the late 1990s Attitude Era, portraying heavy-metal misfits known for their skirts, piercings, and chaotic in-ring style. They captured the WWF Tag Team Championship in 1997 and remained a regular fixture on WWE programming for several years. Thrasher also briefly held the Hardcore Championship during its 24/7 era.

After leaving WWE, the duo continued to perform on the independent scene and even returned to WWE television for a brief stint in 2016. Their planned retirement in 2026 will officially close the book on a 33-year partnership — one of the longest continuous tag team runs in modern wrestling history.