ESPN Releases 2025 Top 30 Under 30 List: Dominik Mysterio Ranked No. 1

ESPN has released its annual list ranking the Top 30 professional wrestlers under the age of 30 for 2025, spotlighting the fastest-rising stars across WWE, AEW, NJPW, and the global wrestling landscape. According to ESPN, the rankings are based strictly on merit — factoring in drawing power, popularity, in-ring ability, character work, roster positioning, and accomplishments such as championships and tournament wins.

This year’s list is topped by WWE’s Dominik Mysterio, whose rapid ascent over the past three years has transformed him into one of the most prominent young stars in the industry. AEW’s Kyle Fletcher and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley follow closely behind at No. 2 and No. 3.

The full Top 30 features a mix of world champions, breakout names, international standouts, and rising prospects who are shaping the future of the business.

ESPN’s Top 30 Wrestlers Under 30 (2025)