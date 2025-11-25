ESPN Releases 2025 Top 30 Under 30 List: Dominik Mysterio Ranked No. 1

Phil Johnson
Dominik Mysterio in WWE
Dominik Mysterio | WWE

ESPN has released its annual list ranking the Top 30 professional wrestlers under the age of 30 for 2025, spotlighting the fastest-rising stars across WWE, AEW, NJPW, and the global wrestling landscape. According to ESPN, the rankings are based strictly on merit — factoring in drawing power, popularity, in-ring ability, character work, roster positioning, and accomplishments such as championships and tournament wins.

This year’s list is topped by WWE’s Dominik Mysterio, whose rapid ascent over the past three years has transformed him into one of the most prominent young stars in the industry. AEW’s Kyle Fletcher and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley follow closely behind at No. 2 and No. 3.

The full Top 30 features a mix of world champions, breakout names, international standouts, and rising prospects who are shaping the future of the business.

ESPN’s Top 30 Wrestlers Under 30 (2025)

  1. Dominik Mysterio

  2. Kyle Fletcher

  3. Rhea Ripley

  4. MJF

  5. Tiffany Stratton

  6. Bron Breakker

  7. Blake Monroe

  8. Oba Femi

  9. Roxanne Perez

  10. Leon Slater

  11. Je’Von Evans

  12. El Hijo del Vikingo

  13. Kaito Kiyomiya

  14. Gabe Kidd

  15. Lyra Valkyria

  16. Sareee

  17. Saya Kamitani

  18. Mascara Dorada

  19. Sol Ruca

  20. Jordynne Grace

  21. Daniel Garcia

  22. Jack Perry

  23. Hook

  24. Megan Bayne

  25. Starlight Kid

  26. Kevin Knight

  27. Axiom

  28. Kelani Jordan

  29. Shota Umino

  30. Atlantis Jr.

