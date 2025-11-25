DDP Believes Covid-19 Isolation Played A Major Role In Scott Hall’s Decline

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has opened up about the circumstances that contributed to the declining health of his longtime friend Scott Hall, revealing that isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic played a major role in Hall’s downfall.

In a new interview published on the Mulligan Brothers Interviews YouTube channel, Page explained how pandemic restrictions left Hall trapped in an environment that was especially harmful for someone battling addiction.

“He would still be up and still going but Covid… You trap an addict in a room that’s not this big, with a bedroom and everything, and it’s dark… it’s not a good spot,” DDP said. “And I tried to get him to leave there. He made great money, but he was freaking a miser. He didn’t want to spend it. His kids ended up getting it, which, you know, they were happy—he had left them some money. They’d rather have their dad, though, you know.”

This isn’t the first time someone close to Hall has pointed to the pandemic as a significant factor. In 2022, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman made similar comments about how isolation contributed to Hall’s decline.

“The pandemic did him in,” Waltman said. “It was hard enough for him as it was, but he was isolated in his house with no social interaction. He was down to 210 pounds. We called Dally (Dallas Page) and he went over. It was really bad.”

Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 63. His struggles with addiction had been well documented throughout his life, but Page played a major role in helping Hall turn his health around during earlier stages through the Accountability Crib program.

These recent reflections from DDP and Waltman shed further light on the challenges Hall faced in the final years of his life, particularly during the global shutdown.