Saraya Says Fans Don’t Understand Triple H Isn’t Alone In Creative Decisions

Saraya has come to the defense of Triple H, praising his long-standing commitment to elevating women’s wrestling and arguing that he receives an unfair amount of blame for WWE’s creative decisions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Poker Scout, the former champion said she will “always hold a soft spot” for Triple H because of the trust and freedom he gave the women’s division during her time in NXT.

Saraya explained that Triple H’s leadership fundamentally changed the landscape for female talent. “I will always hold a soft spot because he helped the women more than people realize. When he took over NXT, he trusted us to have these long matches. He gave us time, he gave us the opportunities, he let us do moves that women weren’t doing before or hadn’t done in a very long time or what Vince didn’t allow us to do,” she said, adding that she remains “very grateful for him.”

She also pushed back on online criticism aimed at Triple H regarding WWE’s current creative direction. According to Saraya, the perception that every decision falls solely on him is misguided. “If something’s not great, a lot of people go on the attack with Hunter and people don’t realize it’s not just him. He’s just trying to put on the best show that he possibly can.”

Saraya referred to Triple H as a “lightning conductor,” absorbing backlash on behalf of the entire creative structure. “He’s the one who gets the brunt of it, and people just don’t realize there’s more people than just one person running the show,” she said.