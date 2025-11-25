Photo: Becky Lynch’s New Look For ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’

Becky Lynch is stepping deeper into Hollywood, promoting her upcoming role in the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, with Collider releasing the first official look at her character. The series is set to premiere on January 15, 2026.

Lynch shared the Collider article on X/Twitter and did so in classic “Big Time Becks” fashion, calling herself “everyone’s FAVORITE wrestler turned actor” and declaring, “I’m not one of WWE’s biggest stars, I’M THE BIGGEST!” She also teased fans with a preview of her appearance in the show, promising they could see “just how AMAZING I look.”

According to Collider, Lynch portrays a Starfleet officer and member of the Operations Gold bridge crew. Her character sports a short bob haircut accented with blue streaks, fitting the sci-fi aesthetic of the franchise. The series features an impressive cast and creative team, including Academy Award winner Holly Hunter and Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti, who plays the villain Nus Braka, described as half-Klingon and half-Tellarite. Lynch has previously spoken highly of working with both stars, calling the experience a privilege.

Lynch’s acting commitments were the primary reason for her extended absence from WWE throughout 2024. Since returning to the company, she most recently dropped the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri at Madison Square Garden.