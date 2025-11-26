Donald Trump Told CJ Perry And Rusev To Drop Political Elements In WWE

CJ Perry (formerly Lana) revealed a surprising backstage story during her appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, sharing that former U.S. President Donald Trump once pulled her and Miro aside to discuss the political direction of their WWE characters. According to Perry, Trump urged the couple to abandon political themes entirely once he entered the White House.

“Once Trump became president he sat me and Miro down,” Perry said. “He’s like, ‘Okay, no more politics.’ He’s like, ‘It’s too polarizing and controversial.’”

The moment likely took place during the early years of Trump’s presidency, when Rusev and Lana had already spent several years portraying politically charged, anti-American personas on WWE television, including storylines involving praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump’s advice effectively signaled the end of the politically driven presentation once he assumed office.

Beyond the anecdote, Perry also discussed several updates regarding her and Miro’s careers. She confirmed she is currently signed to a Legends deal with WWE and addressed the buzz surrounding “Rusev’s big WWE return,” hinting at a new phase for Miro following his AEW run. Perry also promoted her new podcast, Identity Crisis, and spoke candidly about how she and Miro worked through challenging chapters in their marriage to rebuild stronger than before.