CJ Perry Doesn’t Believe John Cena Is Really Retiring

CJ Perry isn’t buying into John Cena’s retirement tour—and says fans shouldn’t either.

Appearing on TMZ Inside The Ring, the former WWE star gave her unfiltered take on Cena’s widely promoted farewell run, which is scheduled to culminate in his final match this December. When asked whether she believes the 17-time World Champion is “truly, truly done,” Perry didn’t hesitate.

“I mean, please, the biggest worker of them all is John Cena,” Perry said.

Perry explained that in her view, major retirement tours in wrestling are often more about promotion than finality. She pointed to legends who repeatedly resurfaced after retirement announcements, suggesting Cena will likely follow the same pattern.

“I will never believe that John Cena or The Undertaker are retiring, or Triple H, because,” Perry said, before referencing The Undertaker’s recent appearance. She emphasized that, in her mind, retirement announcements are simply “a gimmick.”

According to Perry, the retirement trope is one of the most effective tools in the industry for generating emotional investment and merchandise sales.

“We’re all gonna buy the merch and die. We’re all gonna buy the towel. We’re all gonna be and like, God forbid, like, of course, I’m gonna go buy the towel and the cup and everything, because God forbid, this is his last time,” she said. At the same time, she admitted she would be “really sad” if Cena truly walked away.

Perry also spoke highly of Cena on a personal level, calling herself a genuine fan. She praised his work ethic and integrity, noting that Cena truly embodies “hustle, loyalty and respect,” and credited him with teaching her the value of taking “calculated risk” in the wrestling business.