Backstage Update On Possible Becky Lynch vs. Jessika Carr Storyline

There has been some speculation among fans regarding a potential match between top WWE star Becky Lynch and referee Jessika Carr.

This discussion started after Lynch publicly criticized Carr’s officiating during the match in which she lost the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri.

Some fans began to wonder whether WWE was planning a storyline centered around the tension between Lynch and Carr. However, according to Fightful Select, there is currently “nothing resembling that at all” regarding a Lynch vs. Carr program.

The report also highlighted that Carr is capable of competing in the ring should WWE decide to shift her into a wrestling role.

Earlier this year, she quietly participated in two matches for EVOLVE while wearing a mask, marking her first in-ring appearances since 2017. These details indicate that a match is possible from a skills standpoint, but they are unrelated to the current creative direction.

Sean Ross Sapp added that Carr could appear as the masked character known as “Kalyx” and face Lynch in a one-off match. However, this speculation suggests that while Lynch would likely be open to elevating Carr in such a scenario, it remains just an opinion and is not connected to any official WWE plans or internal discussions.