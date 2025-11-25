Updated Lineup For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Following last night’s go-home episode of RAW for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, the company announced the updated lineup for this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event (PLE).

In the Men’s WarGames Match, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Roman Reigns will face off against Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and “The Vision,” which includes Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Team Vision will have the advantage heading into the match.

In the Women’s WarGames Match, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and AJ Lee will take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch. Team Lynch will have the advantage.

Additionally, WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena will defend his title against Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day.

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will also defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.