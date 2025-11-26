Rey Fenix Teases Lucha Brothers Tag Team Return In WWE

Rey Fenix made a special appearance at Ringside Fest 2025, meeting fans and unveiling his newest Mattel action figure. During the interview, the conversation naturally shifted to the question everyone has been asking: will the Lucha Brothers reunite in WWE? Fenix made it clear that he wants that moment just as much as the fans do.

“I don’t know when, I don’t know how… but I feel in my heart and I know when that moment happens, the tag team division… it’s going to the space,” Fenix said. “And I know… the whole world is waiting for it, just a little more.”

Fenix spoke passionately about teaming with his brother Penta, describing a partnership that has lasted nearly nineteen years. He emphasized that their chemistry, contrast in styles, and deep bond are what make them stand out.

“In my opinion, my brother and myself, we are the best tag team in the universe,” Fenix said. “We are very different. That’s why we are the best tag team.”

Along with tag team ambitions, Fenix also has a singles target in mind. He expressed interest in challenging Dominik Mysterio, motivated by Dominik’s treatment of Rey Mysterio, whom Fenix considers family.

“I watch him… all the dirty things he’s doing with my brother,” Fenix said, referring to Rey Mysterio as his brother in spirit. “So yeah, I have to do something for the family.”

The appearance also marked the debut of Fenix’s first Mattel WWE Defining Moments action figure, commemorating his WrestleMania match where he stepped in for an injured Rey Mysterio. Fenix became emotional seeing the figure for the first time.

“Just like… now I see the picture… It is like a little mirror,” he said. “It’s just a really great one of my favorite moments in my career. In these long 19 years as a wrestler, I think WrestleMania is my number one… I have no words.”