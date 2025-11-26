WWE NXT Results – November 25, 2025

WWE NXT Results 11/25/25

The Theater at Madison Square Garden — New York, New York

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Jackson Drake (c) w/Swipe Right vs. Sean Legacy

For the WWE EVOLVE Championship

(Peter Rosenberg on commentary.)

Fast starts and chain wrestling gave way to Legacy’s burst—PK, Standing Moonsault, and apron suplex for two. Swipe Right created a lane and Drake spiked Legacy with a snap vertical suplex into the buckles to flip momentum. After the break, they traded boots and chops; Legacy strung a skin-the-cat mule kick, springboard missile dropkick, plancha, and a moonsault-to-reverse DDT near fall.

Drake answered with a knees-up on a springboard 450, PK, moonsault knee drop, then a suicide dive. Legacy countered up top with an Avalanche Moonsault Fallaway Slam, but Drake wriggled free of Shambles, hit a Double Knee Gutbuster, Guillotine Knee Drop over the rope, and sealed it with The Unaliving.

Winner: Still WWE EVOLVE Champion, Jackson Drake via Pinfall

Backstage: Ethan Page, Sol Ruca & Myles Borne

Page told Sol she’d still be North American Champ if she stopped putting friendship over gold—advising her to skip Zaria’s match and focus on Sol. Myles cut in, warning Sol not to buy Page’s pitch. Page poked at Myles’ priorities before reminding him Trick is laser-focused—unlike Myles.

Feature Clip

Tom Rinaldi x John Cena (full interview drops Dec. 8 on WWE’s YouTube).

Second Match: Zaria vs. Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence

For the Vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship

A sprint of rollups and hip-toss feints turned chippy quick. Zaria muscled into a Texas Cloverleaf; Henley clawed the ropes, answered with the Ring-Post Tiger Feint and DDT for two after Reid and Jayne distractions. Time expired with Zaria hoisting for the F5—so AVA instituted Sudden Death on the spot.

Zaria surged: Hanging Sleeper, clotheslines, Pump Kick, Headbutt, Release Northern Lights, and a Spear that sent Henley to the floor. On a second Spear attempt, Reid yanked Henley clear, and Fallon pounced—Shining Wizard and Famouser to finish.

Winner: New WWE Women’s Speed Champion, Fallon Henley via Pinfall

Vignette featuring Shiloh Hill.

WWE LJN Action Figures—Target exclusive on Black Friday.

John Cena Announces Men’s Iron Survivor Field

Cena framed Iron Survivor as a career-launcher, selecting:

Je’Von Evans (TNA)

Leon Slater (TNA)

Joe Hendry

Dion Lennox (DarkState)

Winner of tonight’s main event: Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne

“Gentlemen, your time is now.”

Izzi Dame Message

To Tatum Paxley: “I warned you about the voices. You didn’t listen—and it led to your downfall. I’ll explain everything next week. It is what it is.”

Third Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee

For the TNA Knockouts World Championship

(TNA President Carlos Silva & Tommy Dreamer watching at ringside.)

Chaos at the bell—Lee nearly stole it with a Blockbuster, Grace steamrolled with Meteora/Sliding Elbow/Vader Bomb, and Kelani peppered strikes into a Sit-Out DDT two-count. Jordan hit Asai Moonsault and opened the break with a Frog Splash for two before the three-way car crash resumed: Grace’s German bridge, Jordan’s Avalanche Spanish Fly, Lee’s Ankle Lock, then Grace’s double powerbomb barrage.

Closing storm: Jordan yanked Grace outside for a head kick, planted Lee, and missed the 450. Lee cracked a Spinning Heel Kick, Grace answered with a back fist and Spinning Rack Bomb on Jordan for two—only for Lei Ying Lee to wheel in with a Windmill Kick and the fall. Silva presented the gold.

Winner: New TNA Knockouts World Champion, Lei Ying Lee via Pinfall

Fatal Influence Locker Room

Henley basked in fresh gold; Jayne hyped Lainey Reid to complete the sweep. AVA barged in to ban Fatal Influence from ringside for the EVOLVE Women’s Title match.

Sit-Down: Ricky Saints w/ Sarah Schreiber

Ricky admitted the weight of Oba Femi’s return—second-guessing whether No Mercy was lightning in a bottle. But he reframed doubt as fuel: “Pressure is my ally. If I don’t beat Oba, who can? I’m not letting my journey fall by the wayside. The impossible is possible when it’s ‘Absolute’ Ricky Saints.”

Fourth Match: Kendal Grey (c) w/Wren Sinclair vs. Lainey Reid

For the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship

A firefight from the bell: Grey double-legs into ground-and-pound and Cross-Arm-Breaker attempts; Reid stomped her out, smashed Grey into the steps, then hit Flatliner, Heat Seeker, and Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Grey rallied—speed combo, overhead belly-to-belly, and a powerslam counter to a knee strike.

Ringside spiraled: Fatal Influence drew the ref, Wren wiped out Henley, Jayne dumped Wren into Charlie Dempsey’s arms, Grey superkicked Jayne, and the ref ejected everyone—Fatal Influence, Dempsey, and Wren. Reid nearly stole it with an O’Connor roll and a superkick. She climbed for a moonsault—caught—as Grey fired an Avalanche German Suplex and Shades of Grey to retain.

Winner: Still WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion, Kendal Grey via Pinfall

DarkState Check-In

Dion Lennox vowed to bring singles gold to the stable and told the crew to watch the main event closely.

John Cena Announces Women’s Iron Survivor Field

Sol Ruca

Lola Vice

Kelani Jordan

Jordynne Grace

Kendal Grey (EVOLVE Women’s Champion)

Cena praised their athleticism, grit, and readiness.

Next Week: Women’s Iron Survivor Summit; Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights.

Fifth Match: Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne

Men’s Iron Survivor Qualifier (Winner earns the final spot)

Trick burst out—flying clothesline, suplexes, and in-tight shots. Borne countered with the Borne Again near fall and wrestled even through the break. Trick’s Book End landed, Borne dodged the Pop-Up version, ate a Capo Kick, but answered with a snap German.

A floor flurry turned the tide: Trick hit Trick Kick outside; Borne side-stepped him into the steps, drilled Borne Again on the floor, rolled him in, and Borne Again once more to punch his ticket. Lights cut post-match—DarkState materialized in the crowd, jawing with Borne, Hendry, Evans & Slater as we faded.

Winner: Myles Borne via Pinfall