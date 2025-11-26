Paul Heyman Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Viral Slip On WWE RAW

Paul Heyman appeared on ESPN’s First Take this morning to address Brock Lesnar’s now-viral slip from the November 24th episode of WWE Raw. During the show-ending brawl between the two WarGames teams, Lesnar stumbled and fell on the entrance ramp while making his trademark entrance. Though he immediately rolled through the fall and laughed it off, the moment quickly spread across social media.

Heyman downplayed the mishap, insisting that the slip was caused by water on the stage rather than any misstep by “The Beast Incarnate.” He then spun the moment into a testament to Lesnar’s greatness, praising the way Lesnar instantly recovered and kept moving forward.

“Actually, I think it is a GOAT [Greatest of All Time] move. And the reason why I think it is a GOAT move is because we all fumble at some point in the game. We all do. There’s no such thing as someone who doesn’t fumble in life. Brock Lesnar turned a fumble into a touchdown just like that. He is The Beast. There’s no one like him. He’s one of one. Look at that, boom. There was water on the entranceway. Slips, falls, rolls through, comes up, and there he is smiling and coming down to the ring for war. Who else could do that but Brock Lesnar?”

Fans in attendance noted that Lesnar seemed amused by the entire situation, even returning to inspect the slippery section of the ramp after Raw went off the air.

Lesnar now moves forward toward one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year: the Men’s WarGames bout at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday, November 29, live from Petco Park in San Diego. Lesnar will join Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed against the powerhouse squad of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos.