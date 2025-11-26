Seth Rollins Critical Of WWE: Unreal, Says It Hurts Wrestling’s Mystique

WWE power couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have shared their contrasting opinions on WWE: Unreal, the new Netflix docuseries that promises an unprecedented peek behind the curtain of the sports-entertainment giant. The series—produced earlier this year—has already stirred debate within the industry, with some praising the transparency and others arguing it exposes too much of the magic.

WWE: Unreal showcases how matches are structured, how talent collaborates backstage, and even how referees communicate with wrestlers and production during live action. While many fans have been fascinated by the level of access, traditionalists have expressed concern that the show reveals trade secrets that help preserve the illusion of conflict inside the ring.

Appearing together on Bert Kreischer’s Something’s Burning, Lynch and Rollins broke down their reactions. Lynch admitted she would have devoured a show like this during her early fandom.

“We’ve talked about this. When we were fans, we would have loved to have seen it. We would have loved to have seen it,” Lynch said.

Rollins, however, offered a more conflicted view. While he acknowledged there is value in some elements of the documentary, he believes too much transparency can harm the essence of professional wrestling.

“Yeah, but I hate it. I do hate it,” Rollins admitted. “I don’t hate all of it. There’s some parts of it that I think are fascinating and interesting. But there’s some things that, in our business, everybody knows what it is, everybody knows that it’s predetermined and planned, but the gray area, that one little question that like, ‘Maybe they really don’t like each other. Maybe there’s something there. What could happen?’”

Rollins went on to explain that wrestling’s greatest strength is its ability to blur the lines—maintaining just enough mystery to make fans question what is real and what is performance.

“That unpredictability that it creates, that’s the magic, that’s where the magic happens in our business, is that little seed of doubt,” Rollins continued. “And when you start to just chip away at that, it becomes a bit tricky.”

WWE: Unreal is expected to remain a divisive project, with performers and fans split over whether transparency enhances or damages the spectacle. For now, the debate continues—both in the locker room and across social media.