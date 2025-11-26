Triple H Reveals How He And Bray Wyatt Created The Iconic Lantern Entrance

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed various topics with Complex, including working with the late great Bray Wyatt on his entrance.

Triple H said, “Yeah, [it’s] the original lantern. Which for me is really cool, because Bray and I worked together on that very first moment of that entrance. And you know, there’s a moment in time where they were looking for him to, you know, like ‘Oh we’re gonna have lasers and we’re gonna have all this stuff.’ He and I talked about it, like ‘Does this feel right to you?’ He’s like, ‘no, it doesn’t.’ And I went back and talked to our guys and was like, ‘Look, this is the exact opposite. This guy’s a cult leader from the swamps. Like, he shouldn’t have (all this stuff). Like, as a backwoods guy, he should — What would scare me is him coming through the woods at night, carrying this lantern. And I can barely see his face and make out who he is.’ And that’s how the concept came to be.”

On Wyatt’s response:

“Bray was like, ‘I love that.’ And then we started riffing on it and how we could do it. I can still picture him with Harper and Rowan behind him. With us trying to move the lantern to where we could see his face, and see them slightly. Enough to get them, but not see too much. And him being like, ‘This thing’s too f**king heavy, I can’t hold my arm up this long.’ And just all the bits and pieces that go into the creation of these, for me, make them even more special. But for fans, they’re iconic things that create moments in time that you’ll never forget.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)