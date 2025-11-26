Report: TNA Interested In Signing Former AEW Star

TNA Wrestling is looking to bolster its roster heading into the new year, and free agent Bear Bronson may soon be on their radar in a major way.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the company is in active discussions with Bronson about working the upcoming television tapings in El Paso, Texas.

TNA will run its Final Resolution event and the following iMPACT! tapings from December 5 through December 7 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Sources within TNA indicated they are “hopeful” that Bronson’s appearance will lead to a full-time contract. The El Paso tapings would give Bronson a national television spotlight once again, following a heavily active year on the independent scene after his AEW contract expired at the start of 2025.

Since entering free agency, Bronson has stayed incredibly busy, working nearly 90 matches since March for a wide range of promotions, including Wrestling Open, ICW, and GCW. His relentless schedule has kept him visible and has apparently drawn the attention of major companies looking to add depth to their heavyweight divisions.

Bronson is best known for his time in AEW, where he competed as part of Bear Country and later The Iron Savages. While TNA is making the first concrete move by booking him for their tapings, Fightful reports that an AEW source confirmed the company also has interest in bringing him back into the fold.

If Bronson impresses in Texas, he could quickly become the focus of a bidding battle between two national promotions.