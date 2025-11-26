Lei Ying Lee Wins TNA Knockouts World Championship

Lei Ying Lee captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship in a landmark moment at NXT Gold Rush, defeating Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace in a triple threat match that delivered high drama inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

All three competitors fought with urgency from the opening bell, trading near-falls and momentum as the crowd roared through the fast-paced exchanges.

The closing stretch saw Kelani Jordan attempt a 450 Splash aimed at Lee, but she overshot the mark and crashed to the mat. Jordynne Grace immediately seized the opportunity, blasting both opponents with a backfist before planting Jordan with a spinning powerbomb.

Grace appeared to have the win, but just as she hooked the leg, Lee darted in and broke the count with a kick to Grace’s head. Without hesitation, Lee dove onto Jordan and secured the decisive three-count to win the championship.

Moments later, TNA President Carlos Silva made his way to the ring to personally present the title. Silva placed the belt around Lei Ying Lee’s waist, making her reign official and marking one of the night’s most striking visuals. His appearance echoed his ongoing support of Lee, including overseeing her contract signing earlier in the year.

For Lee, the win represented more than a championship victory—it fulfilled a month-long vow to “restore honor” to the Knockouts division. She had openly criticized Kelani Jordan’s conduct during her reign, calling the former champion a “traitor” to the title’s legacy. By pinning Jordan directly in the match’s decisive moment, Lee delivered on her promise and brought the championship back to TNA with authority.